Brandy snap cake
( SERVES 6 )
If liked, the vanilla essence and icing sugar for the whipped cream can be replaced with ½ cup lemon curd or 3 tablespoons Kahlua.
Ingredients
|1¾ cups
|Cream
|3 Tbsp
|Icing sugar, for the cream and extra to dust over the finished cake
|1½ tsp
|Vanilla essence
|18
|Brandy snaps
|75 g
|Dark chocolate, melted
|6
|Strawberries, hulled and halved
|1 small handful
|Mint, to garnish
Directions
- Whip the cream, icing sugar and vanilla essence, until thick.
- Pipe the cream into the brandy snaps. Spread a little on the centre of a serving plate to prevent the brandy snaps from slipping.
- Top with a single layer of 6 brandy snaps alternating the wider and thinner ends to keep them as even as possible.
- Place another layer on top then a final layer. Drizzle with the cooled but still liquid chocolate. Top with the strawberries, dust with the extra icing sugar and garnish with mint.
- Chill for at least an hour before serving.
