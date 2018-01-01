Coconut fish and parmesan chips
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
Who can resist fish and chips? To lighten the crumb and for a tropical flavour, add coconut. I have used gurnard fillets, which cook quickly, but alter the time depending on the thickness of your fish. Warning: these parmesan chips are addictive.
Ingredients
|600 g
|Agria potatoes, cut into sticks
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
|1½ cups
|Breadcrumbs
|½ cup
|Desiccated coconut
|1
|Egg, beaten with 2 Tbsp water
|500 g
|Fish fillets, we used gurnard
|¼ cup
|Flour
|2 cups
|Peas
|2 Tbsp
|Butter
|¼ cup
|Water
|2 Tbsp
|Oil, for cooking
|4
|Lime wedges, to serve
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Line a flat roasting tin with baking paper.
- Place the potatoes on the tray. Rub over the oil and place into the oven for 20 minutes. Then sprinkle with the cheese and cook for a further 20 minutes until golden and crisp.
- Combine the breadcrumbs and coconut on a flat dish. Season the egg with salt and pepper. Dust the fish fillets with flour, dip into the egg and roll in the breadcrumb mixture.
- Place peas and 1 tablespoon butter with ¼ cup water in a microwave dish. Cover and cook for four minutes. Season and mash.
- Heat the remaining butter and oil in a frying pan. Cook the fish in batches for 2-3 minutes each side, depending on the thickness of the fillets.
- Serve with potatoes, mashed peas and lime.
