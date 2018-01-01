Chimichurri hot dogs
( SERVES 4 )
Chimichurri hot dogs are scrummy, especially after an active day. A good sourdough bread helps make this a chewy delicious bite for a light evening meal. If you’re hungry, allow for two per person.
Making the chimichurri ahead of time is wise, as this allows the flavours to develop and makes the final prep for dinner super quick. For a real holiday vibe — and if the weather allows — barbecue the sausages for extra flavour.
For the chimichurri sauce
|1 cup
|Coriander leaves, packed
|1 cup
|Flat leaf (Italian) parsley
|1
|Garlic clove
|1 Tbsp
|Paprika
|1 tsp
|Ground cumin
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon zest
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|¼ cup
|Olive oil
For the cucumber salsa
|½
|Telegraph cucumber, finely chopped
|1
|Tomato, cut small
|¼ cup
|Chopped coriander
|½
|Lemon, juice only
For the hot dogs
Directions
- Into a blender, place the coriander, parsley, garlic, paprika, cumin, lemon zest, juice and salt. Blitz until finely chopped. Add the oil in a steady stream. Set aside.
- In a small bowl combine the cucumber, tomato, coriander, lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Cook the sausages in a frying pan, turning occasionally, until cooked through.
- Split the rolls three-quarters through, then warm in the oven for five minutes.
- Serve the hotdogs with a good dollop of chimichurri sauce and the cucumber salsa. Enjoy while hot.
