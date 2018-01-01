Chimichurri hot dogs are scrummy, especially after an active day. A good sourdough bread helps make this a chewy delicious bite for a light evening meal. If you’re hungry, allow for two per person.

Making the chimichurri ahead of time is wise, as this allows the flavours to develop and makes the final prep for dinner super quick. For a real holiday vibe — and if the weather allows — barbecue the sausages for extra flavour.