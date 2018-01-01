For me this is the perfect green smoothie. I like to drink one mid-morning or as an afternoon pick me up; it’s incredibly refreshing with the mint and cucumber, and nourishing with good fats from avocado and coconut which leave you satiated. The matcha will give you a little boost of energy and mental clarity.

This recipe is great for anyone wanting to alkalise and energise their system and take a break from fruit based smoothies. I love fruit but sometimes it’s nice to have options that aren’t so sweet and still taste delicious. Matcha is a wonderful ingredient to have on hand. It’s incredibly rich in antioxidants (around 17 times more than blueberries!) and is made from stone ground tea leaves which have been grown in the shade to increase the amount of chlorophyll.

The benefits of matcha are numerous, including cholesterol-lowering, detoxification, weight loss and anti-ageing properties. I particularly like the steady boost of energy it gives me without the crash that some people experience on coffee and I love the taste of it – it really grows on you.

See my easy homemade coconut milk recipe here.