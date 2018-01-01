Matcha and alkalising greens smoothie
( SERVES 1 )
Photo by Tam West
For me this is the perfect green smoothie. I like to drink one mid-morning or as an afternoon pick me up; it’s incredibly refreshing with the mint and cucumber, and nourishing with good fats from avocado and coconut which leave you satiated. The matcha will give you a little boost of energy and mental clarity.
This recipe is great for anyone wanting to alkalise and energise their system and take a break from fruit based smoothies. I love fruit but sometimes it’s nice to have options that aren’t so sweet and still taste delicious. Matcha is a wonderful ingredient to have on hand. It’s incredibly rich in antioxidants (around 17 times more than blueberries!) and is made from stone ground tea leaves which have been grown in the shade to increase the amount of chlorophyll.
The benefits of matcha are numerous, including cholesterol-lowering, detoxification, weight loss and anti-ageing properties. I particularly like the steady boost of energy it gives me without the crash that some people experience on coffee and I love the taste of it – it really grows on you.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Cucumber, chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Avocados
|1 handful
|Fresh mint
|1 large handful
|Spinach, or other leafy greens like kale
|¾ tsp
|Matcha (green tea) powder, see buying tips below
|⅓ cup
|Coconut water, or regular filtered water
|⅓ cup
|Coconut milk, See link above for an easy recipe to make your own
|½ cup
|Ice
Directions
- Place everything in a high speed blender and blend until completely smooth.
- Pour into a tall glass and enjoy.
Megan recommends
- Buy good-quality organic matcha - it should be a beautiful, vibrant green colour. If your matcha has a tinge of brown to it, it has oxidised. It will taste bitter and possibly won't contain the same antioxidant benefits.
- You can add additional detoxifying and alkalising superfoods like green algae, spirulina or chlorella for an extra boost.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/15436/Matcha-and-alkalising-greens-smoothie/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Peregrineadded 578 days ago
Thanks for your courteous reply Megan and yes I will try this smoothie.
Peregrineadded 579 days ago
No doubt this is delicious and healthy, but there's no need to attempt to bamboozle readers with junk science. The concept of 'alkalising foods' is thoroughly scientifically discredited. Your digestive fluids have a pH of approximately 1.5, and your blood has efficient pH buffering systems. L**** some basic chemistry, Ms May.
meganmayadded 579 days ago
Hello Peregrine <br>Like with most things in science there is usually two or more sides deepening on the motives of the research - especially when it comes to diet. I appreciate your general point about the mechanics of it, however there is a decent amount of science that supports my take that alkalising foods (check out the papers on Pubmed in particular around metabolic acidosis and muscle loss while ageing and also in the area of kidney health) have a positive impact on overall health.<br>I personally found a lot of benefit from switching to an alkaline diet after years of struggling with serious health problems – so while there is conflicting science (I do have a science degree, although would never call myself a scientist as that was a long time ago) I lean towards the science on this subject which also matches up with my personal experience. <br>Thanks for your thoughts I appreciate giving this some topic more time and research. I hope regardless you will try out this delicious smoothie.<br>Best <br>Megan
Join the conversation