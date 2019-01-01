Caramel brownie
( MAKES 24 slices )
Photo by Babiche Martens
This caramel chocolate brownie is just a favourite of mine. Traditionally, before condensed milk arrived in tins already caramelised, we would boil the whole tin in a large pot for an hour to caramelise the sticky deliciousness. Here, I cheated and bought a tin for convenience — making life simpler.
Ingredients
|300 g
|Butter
|¾ cup
|Cocoa powder
|2 tsp
|Vanilla
|2 cups
|Brown sugar
|3
|Eggs
|1½ cups
|Plain flour
|100 g
|Chocolate, chopped roughly
|375 g
|Caramel condensed milk
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Melt the butter in a medium-sized pot. Add the cocoa, vanilla and brown sugar and stir until well combined. Remove from the heat.
- Add the eggs one at a time, the flour and then the chocolate.
- Spoon half the mixture into the tin. Stir the caramel well in a small bowl before adding in spoonfuls to the base. Use a fork to drag the caramel over the chocolate mixture. Spread the remaining chocolate mixture on top. It is fine if it’s not perfect. Place into the oven for 25 minutes. A little soft in the middle is okay.
- Remove and cool before slicing.
More baked chocolate treats from Angela
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/15397/Caramel-brownie/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
gingerwadded 343 days ago
I decided to try this. Wish I hadnt. What a waste of time and ingredients. The outside was fine. The inside a soft mess. Only good to turn into a dessert. Will be making sure I dont use anymore of her recipes. I use BITE alot and first time I have been disappointed. DO NOT MAKE
allycat11added 578 days ago
The cooking time needs to be doubled at least, just leave it in the oven until its cooked. It is absolutely delicious. Have to force myself to stop eating it so there is some left for a school morning tea.
Bite_teamadded 557 days ago
We're sorry to hear that some of you have had problems with this recipe. Angela, who made another batch of brownies as a further test, says to be sure you are using caramel condensed milk rather than normal condensed milk. The caramel one sets hard, she says, whereas the plain one will not when cooked this way. She also notes that the brownie will not set completely in the oven but will harden on cooling. However, it is meant to be a moist brownie which is why it is so delicious. And finally, Angela always bakes on fan-bake so some ovens may take an extra 10 minutes but the brownie will be overcooked if left in the oven for an hour. We hope this helps!
joannepopaadded 582 days ago
Shame I can't give this zero stars. Been in the oven for one hour and is still raw in the middle. Worst recipe ever.
Wice35added 587 days ago
This exact same recipe can be found on viva at:http://****viva.co.nz/article/food-drink/caramel-brownie-recipe/
Join the conversation