Asian prawn omelette
( SERVES 1 )
Photo by Annabel Langbein Media
It's easy to adapt the basic omelette technique to a range of flavour families, including this delicious Asian version, which makes a great brunch, lunch or light dinner. If cooking this omelette for more than one, have the prawns cooked so it's really quick to cook each one, fill, fold and serve.
Ingredients
|8 medium
|Prawns, shells off
|½
|Lime, finely grated zest only
|1 Tbsp
|Neutral oil
|1 pinch
|Salt
|1 pinch
|White pepper
|1 pinch
|Chilli flakes
|3
|Eggs
|1 tsp
|Fish sauce
|1 pinch
|Ground black pepper
To serve
|1 Tbsp
|Lime juice
|1 dash
|Hoisin sauce
|1 dash
|Japanese mayonnaise
|½
|Spring onion, finely shredded
|1 handful
|Coriander leaves
Directions
- Combine prawns, lime zest, half the oil, salt, white pepper and chilli flakes in a bowl and toss to coat. Heat a heavy-based frying pan and stir-fry prawns until cooked through (2-3 minutes). Transfer to a small bowl and set side. Wipe out the pan.
- Whisk together eggs, fish sauce and black pepper in a bowl. Heat the remaining oil in the frying pan and tip in the egg mixture, tilting pan to spread egg evenly. Shake the pan a couple of times or loosen under the egg with a knife or spatula at the start of cooking to allow raw egg to run to the base of the pan. Once egg is almost fully set, arrange the prawns over one half of the omelette and fold the other half over on top.
- Slide on to a plate, drizzle with lime juice, squiggle with hoisin and mayo, then scatter with spring onion and coriander.
More egg-based recipes from Annabel
From Essential Annabel Langbein (Annabel Langbein Media, $65), a compendium of Annabel’s best-ever savoury recipes and cooking tips. For more, visit annabel-langbein.com
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/15283/Asian-prawn-omelette/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation