When preserving peaches the trick is to get them when they are just ripe. If you find them firm that’s okay — after a day or three they will ripen up. Gently press them and when they give slightly you’ll know they’re ready. At this stage, when blanched, the skins should peel off easily and their flavour will be at their best.

To pack more peaches into your jars simply slice peaches and discard the stones. Cardamom seeds add a superb sweet aromatic spicy note to the peaches.