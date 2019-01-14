Courgette and walnut spaghetti
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
This courgette dish is light and refreshing, and all the ingredients are at their best right now. New season garlic is super-sweet — add an extra clove if you are a garlic lover.
Ingredients
|200 g
|Spaghetti
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Onion, sliced thinly
|2 cloves
|Garlic, sliced thinly
|2
|Courgettes, peeled thinly
|1 cup
|Basil leaves
|1 cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
|½ cup
|Toasted walnuts
Directions
- Cook the spaghetti as per packet instructions.
- Heat oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and saute for 4 minutes until soft. Add the courgette and cook for 5 minutes tossing a little for even cooking. Season generously with salt and pepper. Add half the basil and . cup of the parmesan and toss through.
- Tip courgette mixture into the drained spaghetti with a little extra olive oil and stir through. Toss in the walnuts.
- Serve hot, topped with remaining basil and parmesan.
