Courgette, halloumi, lemon and mint skewers
( SERVES 4 )
Halloumi and courgette skewers make for a great meatalternative: just remember to cut your courgette and halloumi the same size. Adding lemon to the skewer is a nice touch too.
Ingredients
|1 tsp
|Honey
|2 Tbsp
|Cooking oil
|1 pinch
|Chilli flakes
|1
|Garlic clove, crushed
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|2
|Courgettes
|200 g
|Haloumi cheese
|1
|Lemon
|1 small bunch
|Mint, finely chopped
Directions
- To prepare the bamboo skewers, soak in water for about 20 minutes (to stop them from burning).
- Cut the courgette into rings about 2cm in width, and cut halloumi into squares the same size. Cut the lemon, skin on, into small wedges. Alternate courgette, halloumi, and lemon pieces on to the skewers.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the honey, oil, chilli flakes, and garlic — you may need to melt the honey slightly in the microwave first. Brush the skewers with the marinade/dressing before cooking them on the barbecue.
- Place on a barbecue hot plate, and use a fish slice to move the skewers around a bit initially to stop the haloumi from sticking. Flip over and continue cooking until the haloumi is crisp and the courgette is charred.
- Sprinkle with fresh mint and serve immediately.
