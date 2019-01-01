Peachy pasta salad
( SERVES 4 )
A family favourite to which other ingredients — such as prawns, cheese, chorizo or diced cooked meat — can be added. Ripe apricots or nectarines could replace the peaches.
Pasta
Dressing
|¼ cup
|Lemon juice
|1 tsp
|Crushed garlic
|1 tsp
|Grated ginger
|1 pinch
|Freshly ground black pepper
|2 Tbsp
|Parsley, finely chopped, or coriander
|4 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil, use up to 5 Tbsp
Salad
Directions
- Boil the pasta in a large saucepan of boiling water, until just tender. Drain and toss with the olive oil.
- To prepare the dressing, whisk the lemon juice, garlic, ginger, seasonings and parsley until well combined. Gradually whisk in the olive oil.
- Combine the salad ingredients in a bowl with the pasta. Spoon a little of the dressing over and carefully mix. Serve the remainder drizzled over the top. Excellent served with cold meats.
