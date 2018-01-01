This special recipe was shared with me many years ago by a friend, Jennifer Duncan. It's a Christmas baking tradition from her Eastern European family heritage. Tender and buttery, these lovely cookies, with their tangy cherry filling, are now always part of my Christmas baking repertoire. You could use other fruit, such as chopped dried figs or cranberries. If you can't find ground walnuts, whizz up some whole walnuts in the food processor - just be sure to check that they are fresh first.