Mexican omelette
A great option for breakfast — or indeed any time of day - is an omelette spiced up with chorizo, chilli flakes and juicy mushrooms. Eat with fresh bread or crusty toast with lashings of salted butter.
Guacamole
|1
|Avocado
|½
|Lemon, zested and juiced
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 Tbsp
|Chilli, chopped
|1
|Tomato, diced small
|¼ cup
|Coriander, chopped
Filling (enough for 2 omelettes)
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|½
|Red onion, sliced
|½
|Chorizo sausage, sliced
|2
|Field mushrooms, sliced 1cm wide
|½
|Avocado, diced
|1 pinch
|Coriander leaves, to garnish
Omelette (makes 1)
|2 large
|Eggs
|2 Tbsp
|Water
|1 pinch
|Chilli flakes
|1 pinch
|Salt and pepper
|1 knob
|Butter
Directions
- Firstly make the guacamole. In a small bowl mash the avocado, lemon, garlic and chilli. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Then fold through the tomato and coriander. Set aside.
- Fry the red onion and chorizo for 2 minutes then add the mushrooms and cook for a further few minutes. Keep warm while you make the omelette.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, water, chilli flakes, salt and pepper.
- To make each omelette, heat the butter in a small frying pan until frothy. Tip in the eggs, drawing them to the centre as they start to set for even cooking.
- Place half the filling on to one side of the omelette along with some diced avocado then flip the other side of the omelette on top.
- Serve straight on to a plate with a dollop of guacamole. Garnish with a few coriander leaves.
