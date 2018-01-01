Turmeric latte
( SERVES 1 )
Liberal inclusion of turmeric in the diet is a good idea, and this latte is a tasty way of upping your intake of curcumin, the active compound in tumeric that has high anti-inflammatory properties.
Ingredients
|¼ cup
|Coconut cream
|¼ cup
|Almond milk, unsweetened
|½ tsp
|Ground turmeric
|½ tsp
|Ground ginger
|1 tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|1 pinch
|Ground black pepper
|¼ tsp
|Stevia powder
|1 Tbsp
|Gelatine, I use Great Lakes
Directions
- Gently warm the coconut cream and almond milk in a small saucepan. Do not boil.
- Add turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, stevia and gelatine and gently heat together.
- Use a wire whisk or immersion blender to create a foam. Continue to stir until frothy and heated through.
This recipe was taken from Mikki's feature on osteoarthritis
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/14427/Turmeric-latte/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Jody1975added 840 days ago
Also it actually tastes pretty good, I was surprised.
Jody1975added 840 days ago
Great recipe, lovely and warming. I have been making it every night this week, using my most-used kitchen appliance, Nespresso Aeroccino milk frother. But if you're doing this method, mix the coconut cream and almond milk first so it's not too thick. I also used about twice as much almond milk, just to make it fill my latte glass or mug. I've gone with it as an evening drink, just seemed a good time when I have plenty of time to prepare it, and now it's become part of my evening routine.<br><br>As for my arthritic feet, they do seem a bit better already on this regime. I just got the recipe from Bite magazine, and it didn't mention the black pepper which is supposed to help absorption, so I'm looking forward to adding this to the recipe I cut out and stuck on the fridge. Not that I haven't memorised it now, I have.<br><br>Thanks Mikki.
Join the conversation