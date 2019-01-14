Jar salads make great portable winter lunches. Use whatever grain you fancy and pop it in the bottom of the jar with your dressing so the flavours infuse, then layer up dense veg at the bottom, lighter veg and herbs near the top, cheese or protein somewhere in the middle and anything crisp or crunchy right at the top so it stays that way. To serve, tip the whole thing into a bowl, give it a toss and you're good to go.