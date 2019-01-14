Joy jar
( SERVES 1 )
Jar salads make great portable winter lunches. Use whatever grain you fancy and pop it in the bottom of the jar with your dressing so the flavours infuse, then layer up dense veg at the bottom, lighter veg and herbs near the top, cheese or protein somewhere in the middle and anything crisp or crunchy right at the top so it stays that way. To serve, tip the whole thing into a bowl, give it a toss and you're good to go.
Ingredients
|1 tsp
|Sunflower oil, or other neutral oil
|100 g
|Haloumi cheese, sliced
|2 Tbsp
|Basil pesto
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil, or water
|1 cup
|Barley, cooked; alternately use farro
|1 small
|Carrot, peeled and grated
|1 small
|Beetroot, peeled and grated
|1 handful
|Rocket leaves
|2 Tbsp
|Slivered almonds, toasted
|1 handful
|Chopped parsley
Directions
- Heat neutral oil in a frypan and cook haloumi on both sides until golden. Remove from heat and drain on a paper towel.
- Combine pesto dressing and olive oil or water in the base of a medium-large jar and stir to combine. Layer in barley or farro then carrot, beetroot and rocket. Scatter in almonds, haloumi and parsley then screw on the lid. To serve invert into a large plate or bowl and season with salt and pepper to taste.
These recipes were extracted from Annabel Langbein: A Free Range Life: Share the Love (Annabel Langbein Media, $24.95). Find more great recipes at annabel-langbein.com
