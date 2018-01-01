Wholemeal date and lemon scone wheel
( MAKES 8-10 )
There is nothing nicer for Mum than coming home to find fresh baking on the bench and the kitchen tidy, just when she is dying for a cuppa. Date scones are my favourite, but they must be bulging with dates. Here I have added some cinnamon and lemon — yum. Make the scones in a wheel for a change — it’s really quick and gives you lots of crunchy sides which are my favourite bits. Butter is a must.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Dates, cut into thirds
|1½ cups
|Flour
|1½ cups
|Wholemeal flour
|2 Tbsp
|Sugar
|1 pinch
|Salt
|6 tsp
|Baking powder
|1
|Lemon, zested
|½ tsp
|Cinnamon
|100 g
|Butter, cut into cubes
|1 cup
|Milk
|1 tsp
|Icing sugar, to dust
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 200C.
- Place the dates in a bowl and cover with boiling water for 10 minutes. Drain well.
- Place the flours, sugar, salt, baking powder, zest, cinnamon and butter in a large bowl. Using your fingers, rub the butter into the flours until it forms breadcrumb-sized bits. Add the dates and mix through.
- Pour the milk in the middle and mix through, using a knife with a cutting motion.
- Place the mixture on a lightly floured bench and press into a circle. Cut into 8 or 10 wedges. Transfer to a baking tray and bake for 15 minutes, until golden and cooked through.
- Serve warm, dusted with icing sugar and with butter on the side.
