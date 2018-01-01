There is nothing nicer for Mum than coming home to find fresh baking on the bench and the kitchen tidy, just when she is dying for a cuppa. Date scones are my favourite, but they must be bulging with dates. Here I have added some cinnamon and lemon — yum. Make the scones in a wheel for a change — it’s really quick and gives you lots of crunchy sides which are my favourite bits. Butter is a must.