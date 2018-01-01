Watermelon panzanella
( SERVES 4 )
I had a large watermelon on hand, so turned that into a panzanella with herbs from the garden and croutons from the pantry. It’s fresh and a perfect accompaniment. The rest of the watermelon makes wonderful juice. Of course, not many kitchens have all this on hand but hopefully you’ll have more time to plan.
Ingredients
|4 cups
|Watermelon, cubed
|2
|Spring onions, chopped
|½
|Cucumber, cut into cubes
|1 cup
|Cherry tomatoes, halved
|2 cups
|Croutons
|1 cup
|Basil leaves
Dressing
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 Tbsp
|White wine vinegar
|1 tsp
|Lemon zest
Directions
- For the dressing: squash 1 cup of watermelon with a fork in a small bowl. Whisk in the olive oil, vinegar and zest. Set aside.
- Place the remaining watermelon, spring onions, cucumber, tomatoes and croutons in a large bowl. Pour over the dressing, reserving a little as extra on the side. Toss the salad and allow to sit for 10 minutes. The bread will absorb the flavours.
- Toss through the basil leaves and season with freshly ground pepper.
