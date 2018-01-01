Raw date and coconut slice
( MAKES 20 slices )
Very popular these days are no-bake slices. We usually have one on the go in the freezer; cut into squares which are ready to nab for afternoon tea or a mid-week, after dinner dessert alternative. This version is a delicious mix of dates, nuts, coconut and ginger.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Almonds, natural
|2½ cups
|Dates, dried, soaked for 30 minutes and drained
|½ cup
|Pumpkin seeds
|1 tsp
|Ginger
|1 cup
|Water
|½ cup
|Carob powder
|2 cups
|Desiccated coconut
|¼ cup
|Coconut, to sprinkle on top
Directions
- Line a 20 x 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Soak almonds in water for 2 hours. Drain and place in kitchen processor. Add 1 cup dates, pumpkin seeds, ½ teaspoon ginger, water and carob. Whizz until almost smooth. Fold through desiccated coconut and press into lined tin. Place in fridge for 30 minutes.
- For the topping blend the remaining dates and ginger until smooth. Spread on top of the slice, sprinkle with coconut and return to the fridge to chill for 1 hour. Cut into squares.
- This slice is best kept refrigerated or frozen.
Comments
MargaretDavidsonadded 720 days ago
The balance between coconut and nuts is not quite right for my tastes. I suggest less desiccated coconut.
