Gingermintmelon ice blocks
( MAKES 6 )
Here is a healthy ice block — sugar-free and totally natural. Ginger and mint sneak up on you and give a little surprise— you can adjust the amounts of these to suit your own taste. If you want sweeter ice blocks, add a touch of honey.
Ingredients
|1 kg
|Watermelon, diced, skin and seeds removed
|1 Tbsp
|Grated ginger
|10
|Mint leaves
Directions
- Place watermelon, ginger and mint into a jug blender.
- Blend until smooth then strain through a fine sieve toremove ginger and mint.
- Pour into ice block moulds and set in freezer. When halffrozen push sticks in halfway.
