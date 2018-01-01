Kimchi and pork pancakes
( MAKES 12 )
These Korean-inspired kimchi and pork pancakes are made with a buttermilk batter. For a more traditional pancake, replace the buttermilk with water.
Pancakes
|½ cup
|Flour
|½ cup
|Rice flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|¼ tsp
|Baking soda
|½ tsp
|Salt
|½ tsp
|Freshly ground black pepper
|1 large
|Egg
|1 cup
|Buttermilk, or replace it with water for a more traditional pancake
|3 Tbsp
|Butter, 1 melted to add to batter, remaining 2 Tbsp to cook pancakes
|1 cup
|Kimchi, chopped
|200 g
|Pork mince
|1
|Spring onion, finely sliced
|1 small handful
|Bean sprouts
Asian dipping sauce
|2 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Gochujang, buy this Korean chilli bean paste in tubs from Asian food stores
|1 Tbsp
|Rice wine vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|Sesame oil
|1
|Lemon, zest and juice
|1 Tbsp
|Toasted sesame seeds
Directions
- Sift flours with baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- Whisk egg with buttermilk or water until smooth. Gradually incorporate the dry ingredients and 1 Tbsp melted butter and beat until smooth.
- Fold chopped kimchi, pork mince, spring onion and bean sprouts into the batter. Rest 10 minutes or chill until you are ready to use.
- To cook, melt 1-2 Tbsp butter in a large frying pan until foaming. Add 1/4 cup spoonfuls of batter and cook until bubbles appear on the surface (approx 3-4 mins). Flip and cook until pancakes are golden on both sides, keeping them warm in the oven in a clean tea towel until ready to serve.
- Serve with an Asian dipping sauce. To make, whisk together soy sauce, gochujang, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil and the lemon zest and juice. Add sesame seeds and chill.
