Yummy breakfast cereals are easy to make. This granola is based on buckwheat and uses mashed banana to stick everything together into chewy lumps. You can add other goodies once you have made the basic granola. Lightly roasted nuts like cashews, almond, hazelnuts and walnuts work well. You can also use dried fruits like apricot, raisins, and banana — they’ll stay softer if you add them after the granola has been baked.