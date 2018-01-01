Buckwheat granola
( MAKES 2 medium jars )
Yummy breakfast cereals are easy to make. This granola is based on buckwheat and uses mashed banana to stick everything together into chewy lumps. You can add other goodies once you have made the basic granola. Lightly roasted nuts like cashews, almond, hazelnuts and walnuts work well. You can also use dried fruits like apricot, raisins, and banana — they’ll stay softer if you add them after the granola has been baked.
Ingredients
|3
|Bananas, ripe
|2 Tbsp
|Honey
|2 cups
|Buckwheat groats
|¾ cup
|Sunflower seeds
|1 cup
|Dried coconut
|2 tsp
|Cinnamon
|2 tsp
|Ground ginger
|½ tsp
|Salt
Directions
- Heat oven to 150C.
- Mash bananas on a plate until wet then add honey and mix in evenly. Place in a big bowl with remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly.
- Spread out on a large oven tray and bake for about an hour until lightly browned. Every 15 minutes or so while baking, gently mix around to avoid burnt edges. Aim to retain clumps of granola, only break them up if they’re bigger than the size of a small grape. The granola may seem slightly damp when you first take it out of the oven but it will dry out more as it cools. If you get it bone dry in the oven, it will be extremely crunchy once cooled.
Comments
BayBuckwehatadded 200 days ago
I suggest using only Roasted Buckwheat! It is way more delicious and after boiling for 12-14 minutes it is ready to eat! Very soft and super yummy! <br>in NZ I buy it at the BayBuckwheat shop, based in Tauranga and selling now around Tauranga markets as well!<br>But you can buy it online at baybuckwheat.co.nz
helen.willisadded 540 days ago
I soaked the buckwheat first and cooked an additional 20 minutes. The buckwheat is unpleasantly hard and the almonds bit soft. Any hints for me.
SueWatsonadded 1092 days ago
do you pre cooked the buckwheat for this recipe? excuse my asking!
Bite_teamadded 1088 days ago
Aaron replies: Thanks for this question, I wondered about it too when I first made the granola. There's no particular need to soak or cook it first. I've made quite a few batches using my recipe and it's great as it is, become a favourite actually. People often do soak it first to help activate the enzymes in it and I've made the recipe using soaked buckwheat as well. It just takes a little longer in the oven to get to the right level of dryness. Hope that helps!
twisty_mistadded 1092 days ago
Do you add raw or pre-cooked buckwheat groats?
