Chickpea cakes with avocado mousse, fennel and silverbeet saute and tomato salsa
( SERVES 4 )
World Vegetarian Month culminates with World Vegan Day this Sunday November 1 so I have asked Jinu Abraham, executive chef at Heritage Auckland to provide a recipe that we can all try at home. These panisse cakes are fantastic and now I have made them up for photography (yes that’s my styling, which is far from the work of art that Jinu presents in the restaurant) I will be doing so again because they are so versatile. Panisse (chickpea cakes) originated in the south of France and are similar to fried polenta chips. They are a good source of protein, are gluten-free and full of dietary fibre. Low in calories too. Making panisse is easy; it can be used in a number of ways, as an entree, main or tapas. You can make the cake in advance and pan-fry to order. It can also be cut into fingers, breaded with polenta and deep fried like polenta chips.
Chickpea cakes and avocado mousse
|1½ Ltr
|Water
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil, plus a little extra to fry panisse
|1 tsp
|Garlic, finely chopped
|260 g
|Besan (chickpea flour), fine
|2
|Spring onions, thinly sliced
|2 Tbsp
|Coriander leaves, chopped
|1
|Avocado
|1
|Lemon, juiced
|1 tsp
|Olive oil
Fennel and silverbeet saute
|1 bunch
|Silverbeet, about 400g
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 small
|Onion, sliced
|1
|Lemon, zest and juice
|1 small
|Fennel bulb, sliced thinly
|2 Tbsp
|Water
Tomato and onion salsa
|1
|Tomato, diced
|1
|Lemon, juiced
|1 Tbsp
|Olives
|1 Tbsp
|Onion, diced
|2 Tbsp
|Coriander leaves, chopped
Directions
- Using a stockpot, add water, oil and garlic. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Add chickpea flour and use a hand blender to ensure there are no lumps.
- Bring the mix to a rolling boil and then simmer for 20 minutes.
- Remove from heat once the mix starts thickening and pulling away from the sides of the pot.
- Add thinly sliced spring onion and chopped coriander. Season to taste and mix well. Pour into a greased tray and let set for a couple of hours.
- Cut into required portions once cooled. Fry in a nonstick pan with a touch of olive oil.
Avocado mousse
- Scoop out the flesh of the avocado and blend with lemon juice and olive oil to a mousse consistency. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.
Fennel and silverbeet saute
- Wash the silverbeet. Separate the green leaves and white stalks. Shred the green leafy part and slice the white stalks as thinly as possible. Keep them separate.
- In a non-stick pan on medium heat, add olive oil and then sliced onion and silverbeet stalks, lemon zest and fennel. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.
- Add lemon juice and water. Braise for 5 minutes.
- Add silverbeet leaves and braise until wilted. season as required.
Tomato and onion salsa
- Mix all ingredients together. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.
To assemble, place a dollop of the avocado puree on each plate and spread over the plate. Top with a couple of chickpea cakes. Place the fennel and silverbeet on the cakes and some around it. Finally, top with salsa and garnish with coriander leaves.
