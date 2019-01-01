World Vegetarian Month culminates with World Vegan Day this Sunday November 1 so I have asked Jinu Abraham, executive chef at Heritage Auckland to provide a recipe that we can all try at home. These panisse cakes are fantastic and now I have made them up for photography (yes that’s my styling, which is far from the work of art that Jinu presents in the restaurant) I will be doing so again because they are so versatile. Panisse (chickpea cakes) originated in the south of France and are similar to fried polenta chips. They are a good source of protein, are gluten-free and full of dietary fibre. Low in calories too. Making panisse is easy; it can be used in a number of ways, as an entree, main or tapas. You can make the cake in advance and pan-fry to order. It can also be cut into fingers, breaded with polenta and deep fried like polenta chips.