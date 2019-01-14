Chewy carob bars
( MAKES 10 )
Photo by Tamara West
Newsflash! Eight-year-old foodies are extremely adept at spotting the difference between carob and chocolate, a fact which led to some rather pointed discussions between myself and Mum many years ago. It wasn’t that long ago that I decided to give carob another go and to my surprise I really enjoyed it — now that I could see it as a unique flavour with no similarity to cocoa it had a charm all of its own. The inspiration for this snack bar comes from one I bought at a petrol station recently. It is my new take-with me solution when I need something convenient, healthy, tasty and satisfying. Wikipedia tells me that carob powder is made from the pods of the carob tree, native to the Mediterranean. The seeds are used to make locust bean gum, a commonly used food thickener.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Almonds
|3 Tbsp
|Sunflower seeds
|3 Tbsp
|Pumpkin seeds
|3 Tbsp
|Sesame seeds
|3 Tbsp
|Coconut
|1 cup
|Puffed millet
|4 Tbsp
|Carob powder
|2 Tbsp
|Flaxseed oil
|¼ cup
|Freshly squeezed orange juice
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|3 Tbsp
|Honey, ideally a dark variety
Directions
- Toast almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds for 15 minutes in a 150C oven. Add coconut when there’s 5 minutes to go, to avoid it burning. Remove from oven and add puffed millet, carob powder and flaxseed oil.
- Heat the orange juice and salt in a pot. Bring to a boil and reduce liquid until it thickens and goes frothy — about 2-4 minutes. Remove from heat, add honey and stir to melt, then pour over dry ingredients and mix together well.
- Spread thickly in a tray lined with baking paper. Cover with baking paper and press down very firmly to compact, then uncover and slice.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/12645/Chewy-carob-bars/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
ceepee55added 1338 days ago
Please advise where you can buy puffed millet and carob powder - I have tried several places.
Bite_teamadded 1322 days ago
You can buy both from health food and specialty food stores and online too from different suppliers. Good luck finding them.
Timbevadded 1321 days ago
@ceepee55 Try Bin Inn for carob powder. Don't know if they sell puffed millet.
sumsmumadded 1339 days ago
I substituted the flaxseed oil for 2T coconut oil and it cam out perfectly. I also subbed in rice bubbles for the puffed millet. Kids thought it tasted just like chocolate crackles! Yum!
Margieb1added 1340 days ago
Did it bind together?
louloupetadded 1340 days ago
I made this early today and it did not work at all? No idea what I have done but it hasn't set at all. Any suggestions?
