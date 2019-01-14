Newsflash! Eight-year-old foodies are extremely adept at spotting the difference between carob and chocolate, a fact which led to some rather pointed discussions between myself and Mum many years ago. It wasn’t that long ago that I decided to give carob another go and to my surprise I really enjoyed it — now that I could see it as a unique flavour with no similarity to cocoa it had a charm all of its own. The inspiration for this snack bar comes from one I bought at a petrol station recently. It is my new take-with me solution when I need something convenient, healthy, tasty and satisfying. Wikipedia tells me that carob powder is made from the pods of the carob tree, native to the Mediterranean. The seeds are used to make locust bean gum, a commonly used food thickener.