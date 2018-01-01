Fish, tomato and green bean hot pot
( SERVES 4 )
I’m looking forward to making plenty of soups this winter and the fish hot pot is just like a chunky soup.
The beans are a healthy way to fill you up, and it’s an easy way to cook fish if you’re a bit unsure about the correct method. It’s pretty simple, and if you’ve got hunter-gatherer friends to provide you with it fresh, all the better.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Cooking oil
|1 small
|Onion, thinly sliced
|1
|Fennel bulb
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|¾ cup
|White wine
|2 tins
|Crushed tomatoes
|1 pinch
|Chilli flakes
|2 tins
|Cannellini beans, or other white beans, drained and rinsed
|2 large
|White fish fillets, such as monkfish or tarakihi, sliced into pieces
|1 bunch
|Green beans, ends removed
|1 bunch
|Fresh parsley
|1
|Lemon, zest
Directions
- In a large saucepan, heat oil to medium heat, and gently saute onion and fennel. Once softened, add garlic and continue to cook for a few minutes.
- Add a generous splash of wine and the tinned tomatoes. Season with salt, pepper, and chilli flakes. Bring to a gentle boil, before reducing to a simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add white beans and mix through, then add fish. Increase heat slightly and simmer for about 10-15 minutes until fish is cooked through — it will be white and no longer translucent.
- Add green beans and cook for 5 more minutes; you can leave it on the heat for longer, depending on how crunchy you like your beans. Remove from heat, and garnish with parsley and lemon zest. Serve in bowls with crusty fresh bread on the side.
Check out more of Delaney's weeknight meals
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/12631/Fish-tomato-and-green-bean-hot-pot/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation