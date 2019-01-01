Eggplant, tomato and chickpea tagine with harissa
( SERVES 4 )
Harissa
|4 cloves
|Garlic, peeled and crushed
|150 g
|Red chillies, fresh
|2 tsp
|Ground coriander
|2 tsp
|Caraway seeds, ground
|3 tsp
|Salt
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2 Tbsp
|Fresh coriander, finely chopped, plus extra leaves to serve
|2 Tbsp
|Fresh mint, finely chopped, plus extra leaves to serve
Tagine
|1
|Eggplant
|4
|Vine-ripened tomatoes
|1 can
|Chickpeas, 350g, drained
|3 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2 tsp
|Lemons, zest, finely chopped
|½ cup
|Vegetable stock
|1
|Freshly ground black pepper, to season
Directions
- Grind all the harissa ingredients in a food processor or a mortar and pestle until smooth.
- Reserve 1 Tbsp. Slice the eggplant into rounds and marinate in the harissa for 1 hour.
- Preheat the oven to 180C (or you will need to simmer the tagine on the stovetop for 1 hour).
- Arrange the eggplant alternating with the tomatoes in the tagine.
- Scatter over the chickpeas, oil, stock and then the lemon zest. Cover and cook for 30 minutes.
- Mix 1 Tbsp of harissa with 2 Tbsp of olive oil and spoon into each dish to taste.
- Season and serve with fresh mint and coriander.
Tip: The harissa will keep for at least 1 month in the fridge.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/1245/Eggplant-tomato-and-chickpea-tagine-with-harissa/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
