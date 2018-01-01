Barbecued fish and chip bites
Photo by Tamara West
Directions
- Wet some manuka smoking chips smoking chips and place them in a metal smoker box (from hardware stores). Light one burner on a gas barbecue and turn it to low. Balance the smoker directly over that burner and close the barbecue lid.
- Place salmon or kingfish fillets on a foil sheet and sprinkle with salt, pepper, lemon zest, some of your favourite rub and brown sugar. Once the smoker is smoking, place fish on the barbecue on the opposite side to the smoker. close the barbecue lid and let the fish hot smoke until just cooked.
- Serve warm pieces of fish on large potato chips and garnish with pickled ginger and chervil, or chipotle mayo and micro greens.
See more of Warren Elwin's barbecued bites for late summer garden parties
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/12400/Barbecued-fish-and-chip-bites/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation