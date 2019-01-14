Courgette and chickpea fritters
( SERVES 4 )
This is a slight variation of the recipe I put in Cuisine How to Cook. Make this while courgettes are at their peak and maybe even free from family or friends’ gardens.
Ingredients
|3 medium
|Courgettes, ends trimmed, coarsely grated
|2
|Eggs
|2 Tbsp
|Milk
|1 Tbsp
|Flour
|1
|Red chilli, deseeded, finely chopped, or a good pinch of dried chilli flakes
|1
|Lemon, zested
|1 handful
|Fresh basil
|½ cup
|Chickpeas, canned, drained and rinsed
|3 Tbsp
|Vegetable oil
Directions
- Put the grated courgettes in a sieve over a bowl and leave to stand for 10 minutes to allow any excess water to drain away. (If you have fresh, young and firm courgettes there probably won’t be any liquid).
- Lightly beat the eggs in a bowl with the milk and flour. Stir in the chilli, lemon zest and basil leaves. Season with salt.
- Add the zucchini and chickpeas to egg mixture and mix to combine.
- Heat a large, heavy-based frying pan over a medium heat and add 1 tablespoon of the oil. Drop in 4 tablespoons of the batter and pan-fry for 2-3 minutes then turn and fry for a further 2 minutes or until golden and cooked in the centre. Keep warm while you cook the remaining batter — you should make 12 fritters.
- Serve fritters with a green leaf and tomato salad. A slice or two of buttered bread is great too.
