Fresh fruit trifles
( MAKES 2 )
Quickly assembled - but special - fresh summer fruit trifles. See below for more recipes from Warren's Valentine's Day dinner.
Ingredients
Directions
- Into a bowl, place sliced plum, apricots and strawberries Add the zest and juice of the lemon or orange, the icing sugar and gin (or Campari or rum) and leave to macerate.
- Break pieces of sponge or ginger cake into tall glasses. Top with the fruit and juices.
- Fill glasses with custard and refrigerate.
- To serve, top with whipped cream and grated chocolate.
tip
Check out Ray McVinnie's video on 'How to make chocolate shards'
