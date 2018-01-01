Herb ’n' crumb chicken tenderloins with fried rice
( SERVES 4 )
Crumbed chicken
|¾ cup
|White breadcrumbs, or panko crumbs
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped parsley
|¼ cup
|Seasoned flour
|1
|Egg, lightly beaten with a little milk
|8
|Chicken tenderloins
|1 serving
|Oil, for shallow frying
Fried rice
|2 Tbsp
|Peanut oil
|2
|Eggs
|1 tsp
|Sesame oil
|1 tsp
|Light soy sauce
|3 cups
|Cooked rice, cold
|1
|Shallot, or 2 spring onions, thinly sliced
|1 cup
|Mung bean sprouts
|2 cups
|Broccoli, cut into very small florets
|2 Tbsp
|Water
|¼ cup
|Parsley, or coriander leaves
Directions
- Place the breadcrumbs and chopped parsley on a large plate and the seasoned flour on another. Place egg mixture in a shallow bowl. Dip chicken tenderloins in the flour dusting off any excess, then the egg and finally in the breadcrumbs, pressing them down so the tenderloins are well coated. Place on a tray, cover and if necessary, refrigerate until ready to cook.
- Pour enough oil into the base of a large frying pan so it comes up the sides by about 2cm. When hot, place in the chicken tenderloins (you may need to cook in 2 batches), and cook on one side until you can see the chicken is nearly cooked. Turn over and cook until crumbs are golden. Remove from the frying pan and place on scrunched-up kitchen paper to drain. Keep warm while you cook the fried rice.
- Heat 1 Tbsp peanut oil in a wok or large frying pan. In a small bowl, lightly beat the eggs with sesame oil and soy sauce. Pour into the hot wok, allow to set to an omelette, turn over and cook on the other side. Remove to a plate.
- Heat remaining peanut oil in the wok and add the cooked rice, stirring constantly. Add shallot or spring onion, mung bean sprouts and broccoli florets. Sprinkle over water, cover and cook for 3- 5 minutes to allow the broccoli to soften.
- Chop omelette into strips and stir into rice with herb leaves. Serve with crumbed chicken tenderloins and your favourite tomato sauce.
Pantry notes
- Chicken tenderloins are the shorter thin cuts taken from beneath the breast of a chicken. Look for them in your supermarket.
- Crumbed chicken tenderloins can be cooked in the oven if you prefer. Spray lightly with olive oil before baking and turn once to cook both sides.
Tip
Check out Ray McVinnie's video on 'How to cook the perfect white rice'.
