Christmas chocolate roulade
( SERVES 6 )
This pavlova-like mixture is rolled around a filling of Christmas mincemeat and whipped cream. It can be frozen for up to 2 months.
Ingredients
|4
|Egg whites
|1 cup
|Sugar
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence
|1 tsp
|White vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|Cocoa powder
|1 Tbsp
|Cornflour
Filling
|¾ cup
|Cream
|2 Tbsp
|Icing sugar, plus extra to dust
|¾ cup
|Fruit mince
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Lightly grease and line a 24cm x 30cm sponge roll tray with baking paper.
- Beat the egg whites, until stiff. Gradually add the sugar, beating well, until all the sugar is dissolved. Fold in the vanilla essence, vinegar, cocoa powder and cornflour.
- Spread the mixture evenly into the sponge roll tray. Bake for 15 minutes, until set.
- Sprinkle a piece of baking paper with extra icing sugar. When the meringue log is cooked, turn onto the paper. Cool.
- Whip the cream and the 2 tablespoons of icing sugar together, until stiff. Fold in fruit mincemeat. Spread over the meringue and roll up from a long edge, using the edge of the paper to help. Use a long spatula to place the roll onto a serving dish. Dust with the extra icing sugar and serve with fresh berries.
tip
Check out Ray McVinnie's video on 'How to make chocolate shards'
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/12056/Christmas-chocolate-roulade/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
cook18added 121 days ago
do you freeze just the roulade or with the filling ?
