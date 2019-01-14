Barbecue zucchini and capsicum salad
( SERVES 4 )
Vegetables love barbecues. They get all charred and tasty on the outside but keep their integrity on the inside from the hot and fast heat of the fire. The only thing to remember is to cut your vegetables into even sizes and into pieces that aren’t too big to ensure they cook through at the same time without the outside burning. We mix rocket through the vegetables and top off the salad with some crunchy chickpeas.
Ingredients
|1 can
|Chickpeas
|2
|Zucchini, sliced
|1
|Red capsicum, cheeks cut off
|1
|Yellow capsicum, cheeks cut off
|1
|Green capsicum, cheeks cut off
|½ packet
|Rocket
|¼ cup
|Feta, crumbled
|1 serving
|Balsamic creme
|1 serving
|Vegetable oil
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200C. Lay out the chickpeas on a flat surface on top of a paper towel, lay another paper towel over the top and rub the chickpeas gently to remove the skins.
- Discard the skins and place the chickpeas on a baking tray. Pour in 1 tbsp of vegetable oil and coat the chickpeas. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until golden and crunchy.
- Heat a barbecue to high. Coat the vegetables in vegetable oil and barbecue until slightly charred and tender. Season.
- Combine the vegetables, rocket, chickpeas and feta. Serve and drizzle with olive oil and creme balsamic.
