Strawberry galettes
( MAKES 6 )
Photo by Tamara West
Ingredients
|300 g
|Strawberries
|200 g
|Rhubarb
|3 Tbsp
|White balsamic vinegar
|½ tsp
|Ground cardamom
|¼ tsp
|Whole nutmeg, grated
|1 pinch
|Sea salt
|1 Tbsp
|Cornflour
|1 sheet
|Sweet shortcrust pastry
|1 serving
|Milk, or left over fruit juice, to brush
Directions
- Thinly slice strawberries and rhubarb. Add to a bowl with white balsamic vinegar, ground cardamom, grated nutmeg and sea salt.
- Leave to do their thing for 30 minutes then add 1 Tbsp cornflour and mix together well.
- Gently roll out the floured sheet of sweet shortcrust pastry, then cut into 6 even squares. Place pastry squares on a baking paper-lined baking tray.
- Add spoonfuls of strawberry mixture to the centres of the pastry, fold the edges into the middle, brush pastry with milk (or the leftover fruit juice), and bake in a 190C oven for 15-20 minutes, or until golden.
- Remove from oven and cool to serve brushed with a little fruit syrup.
