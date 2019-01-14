Lusciously layered pear and chia slice
( SERVES 10 )
Photo by Tamara West
Three layers of raw goodness with a super-indulgent taste. The base uses almonds and dates to make a chewy, tasty foundation which balances with the lighter fruity filling. The coconut cream ganache topping is utterly luscious and turns this slice into a real treat that puts less-healthy versions to shame. Allow yourself time for this to chill in the fridge before serving so it can firm up a little.
Chewy almond base
|¾ cup
|Almonds, raw
|1 cup
|Dates, chopped in halves
|¼ cup
|Raisins
|1
|Orange, freshly zested
|1 Tbsp
|Cocoa powder
|¼ tsp
|Fine salt
Chia mousse filling
|2
|Pears, sweet and ripe, grated, about 3 cups
|¼ cup
|Chia seeds
|1
|Orange, freshly juiced
|1 cup
|Dried coconut
|½ cup
|Dates, chopped in halves
|½ cup
|Almond meal
|¼ cup
|Coconut cream
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence
Coconut ganache topping
|125 g
|Dark chocolate, 50% cocoa solids
|⅓ cup
|Thick coconut cream
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence
|1 pinch
|Fine salt
Directions
- Line the base of a 20cm square cake tin with baking paper.
- To make the chewy base, place all ingredients in a food processor and run until the mixture starts to clump together in a big ball, about 1-2 minutes. Spread over the bottom of your lined cake tin and press firmly until completely flat and even. Chill in fridge while you make the filling.
- For the chia mousse filling, place the grated pears, orange juice and chia seeds in a food processor and pulse until well chopped and combined. Add the remaining ingredients and process again until dates are well broken up. Spread the filling over the chilled base and return to fridge while you make the topping.
- To make the coconut ganache topping, place all ingredients into a small mixing bowl resting over a pot of simmering water. Sir until chocolate is melted and everything is evenly combined. Pour over chilled filling and use a spatula to spread out to a nice even layer.
- Place the slice in the fridge for an hour or two until fully chilled and set. To serve, cut neatly into square portions, wiping your knife clean as needed to avoid getting the chocolate layer messy.
