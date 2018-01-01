Mussel fritters
( MAKES 6 large fritters )
Photo by Tamara West
There are many ways to make mussel fritters but the one I like best uses this simple fritter batter and raw mussels. They have a delicious lightness to them and somehow just taste fresher. Use an old bread and butter knife to carefully slide in between the two closed mussel shells, then cut through the little eye muscle that holds it shut. Once open, cut out the flesh, place in a food processor and blend up or chop them by hand. Of course you can serve these fritters any way you want — but they’re great just on bread with a bit of good old Kiwi mayo.
Fritters
|1
|Egg
|¼ cup
|Milk
|½ cup
|Flour
|½ tsp
|Baking powder
|12
|Mussels, fresh, approximately 250g raw mussel meat, chopped
|½ cup
|Spring onion, sliced
|1 sprinkle
|Paprika, to taste
|1 splash
|Grapeseed oil, or rice bran oil, to fry
Kiwi mayo
|200 ml
|Malt vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|Mustard powder
|1 can
|Sweetened condensed milk
|100 ml
|Milk
|½ tsp
|Fine salt
Directions
Fritters
- Whisk the egg in a bowl then add milk, sprinkle in the flour and baking powder and whisk to form a smooth batter.
- Add chopped raw mussels, spring onion and season with salt, pepper and a little paprika.
- Place a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat and brush with a little oil.
- Cook large spoonfuls of fritter mix for 2 minutes then carefully flip over and cook for another minute.
- Brush a small amount of extra oil on the pan and continue cooking the remaining fritter mix. Serve between slices of buttered fresh bread.
Kiwi mayo
- Mix 1 tablespoon of the malt vinegar into the mustard powder to make a smooth paste.
- Combine the remaining ingredients, whisking to form a smooth dressing.
