There are many ways to make mussel fritters but the one I like best uses this simple fritter batter and raw mussels. They have a delicious lightness to them and somehow just taste fresher. Use an old bread and butter knife to carefully slide in between the two closed mussel shells, then cut through the little eye muscle that holds it shut. Once open, cut out the flesh, place in a food processor and blend up or chop them by hand. Of course you can serve these fritters any way you want — but they’re great just on bread with a bit of good old Kiwi mayo.