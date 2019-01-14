Caramelised stone fruit with brandy almond cream
( SERVES 4 )
Brandy-flavoured cream and fresh fruit in a sweet glaze - what could be better as an after dinner treat?
Ingredients
|12 pieces
|Mixed fruit, (assorted stonefruit ) eg plums, peaches, nectarines
|1 handful
|Brown sugar
|3 Tbsp
|Brandy
|4 knobs
|Butter
|1 cup
|Cream
|2 Tbsp
|Ground almonds
Directions
- Halve the fruit, removing stones if preferred, scatter with brown sugar and toss.
- Make sure the barbecue is clean and hot, then add the fruit cut side down and leave for 3 minutes.
- Dab with small knobs of butter and pour over 2 Tbsp brandy, then turn the fruit and continue cooking until soft.
- Place a small pan on the grill and toast the almonds.
- Softly whip the cream, add the remaining brandy and almonds and serve with the fruit.
- Serve while still hot.
