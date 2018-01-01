Slow-roasted pork leg with pomegranate slaw
( SERVES 8 )
Today's pork is slow-cooked until the meat is falling off the bones. It is a great way to feed a crowd, with fresh bread and a delicious coleslaw, and it is hard to go past a dollop of apple sauce on the side. Marinating the meat overnight makes it even more tender, and you can crispen up the skin at the end if you desire. The pomegranate in this dressing adds a wee surprise with a little sweetness.
For the pork leg
|1½ kgs
|Pork, leg, bone in
|4 cups
|Black coffee, cooled
|¼ cup
|Salt
|2 Tbsp
|Fresh rosemary, roughly chopped
|¼ cup
|Brown sugar
|2
|Onions, sliced
|6
|Garlic cloves, chopped
|1 cup
|Black coffee, strong
|1 cup
|Cider
|1 cup
|Chicken stock
|2 sprigs
|Fresh rosemary
|2 Tbsp
|Mustard
|1 Tbsp
|Sea salt
|1
|Freshly ground black pepper
|¼ cup
|Maple syrup
For the slaw
|¼
|Cabbage, shredded
|½
|Red onion
|60 g
|Kale leaves, shredded
|¼
|Red pepper, thinly sliced
|¼ cup
|Fresh parsley, chopped
For the dressing
|¼ cup
|Mayonnaise, use a good quality variety
|2 Tbsp
|Pomegranate syrup
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
Directions
- Place the pork in a large bowl or bucket. Add the coffee, salt, rosemary and brown sugar. Leave to soak, refrigerated, for at least 4 hours or up to 2 days.
- Set oven to 140C.
- Remove pork from the marinade and pat dry. Place in a large baking dish.
- Add the onion, garlic, coffee, cider, chicken stock and rosemary. Rub the pork with the mustard, sea salt and pepper. Cover with a lid or tinfoil.
- Place in the preheated oven for 4 hours. Check after 2 hours and turn the meat over. Remove from the oven and strain off the liquid.
- Turn the oven up to 200C. Top the pork with maple syrup and return it to the oven for a further 10 minutes to brown the top.
- Remove from the oven and shred with two forks.
- Mix the slaw ingredients together with the pomegranate dressing. Serve the pork with slaw and crusty bread.
