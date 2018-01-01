Today's pork is slow-cooked until the meat is falling off the bones. It is a great way to feed a crowd, with fresh bread and a delicious coleslaw, and it is hard to go past a dollop of apple sauce on the side. Marinating the meat overnight makes it even more tender, and you can crispen up the skin at the end if you desire. The pomegranate in this dressing adds a wee surprise with a little sweetness.