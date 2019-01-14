High fibre vegetable muffins
( MAKES 12 )
Packed with vegetables high in fibre, these muffins are great for the digestive system.
Ingredients
|1 knob
|Butter
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2
|Onions, finely sliced
|2 Tbsp
|Balsamic vinegar
|2 tsp
|Brown sugar
|1½ cups
|Courgettes, grated
|1 cup
|Pumpkin, grated
|1 cup
|Spinach, chopped
|1 cup
|Corn kernels, raw or canned
|½ cup
|Sundried tomatoes, chopped
|1 tsp
|Salt
|½ tsp
|Freshly ground black pepper
|2 tsp
|Wholegrain mustard
|¾ cup
|Parmesan cheese, grated
|1 cup
|Milk
|4
|Eggs
|¼ cup
|Olive oil
|4 tsp
|Baking powder
|2¼ cups
|Wholemeal flour
|¼ cup
|Pumpkin seeds
Directions
- Heat oven to 180C. Grease a 12-pan muffin tin with butter.
- Heat olive oil in a frying pan on medium heat. Cook onions until soft and starting to caramelise, 8-10 minutes. Add balsamic vinegar, sugar and a good pinch of salt and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes until the balsamic has reduced.
- Place grated courgette in a clean tea towel and wring to squeeze out excess water.
- In a large mixing bowl, mix caramelised balsamic onions, courgette, pumpkin, spinach, corn, sundried tomatoes, salt, pepper, mustard, parmesan, milk, eggs and olive oil together until well combined.
- Sieve wholemeal flour and baking powder together and add to vegetable mixture. Use a large metal spoon to gently fold the two mixtures together until just combined. Do not overmix the mixture to avoid the muffins being tough.
- Spoon mixture into muffin tins, dividing equally. Sprinkle pumpkin seeds over the top. Bake for 30 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the muffin comes out clean.
- Remove from the muffin tins and cool on a wire rack.
