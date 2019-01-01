Banana strudel with caramel and butterscotch sauce
Start the day or finish a meal with these sweet sensations.
Ingredients
|1 sheet
|Puff pastry
|2
|Bananas
|5 Tbsp
|Nutz dark chocolate peanut spread
|1 tsp
|Cocoa powder
|1
|Egg, lightly beaten
|300 ml
|Cream, whipped
|100 g
|Dark chocolate, I use Whittakers
|1 tin
|Condensed milk
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- For the butterscotch and caramel sauce, immerse the tin of condensed milk in a pot of water and bring to the boil. Simmer for about 2-2½ hours, topping up the water as necessary. Allow to cool before opening.
- Spread a thick layer of the butterscotch and caramel over the pastry.
- Cut the bananas lengthways and lay these down the middle of the pastry. Using a potato masher or a fork, lightly mash the bananas.
- Warm the chocolate spread, then spoon it over the banana.
- Sprinkle the cocoa powder over the top, then roll up the pastry. Brush with the beaten egg then bake for 30 minutes.
- Allow to cool, then slice into approx. 6cm lengths. Arrange the pieces on a board, standing on their ends.
- To serve, place dollops of cream, chocolate spread and butterscotch sauce around the strudel. Shave or grate dark chocolate over the top.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/10545/Banana-strudel-with-caramel-and-butterscotch-sauce/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation