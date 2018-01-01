These wonderful vegetables are at their best in summer. The salad is topped with pomegranate which, although imported, adds wonderful flavour and colour. Molasses is also a favourite of mine. Combine it with thick Greek yoghurt to make a beautifully smooth dressing with a bit of tang. I am a fan of using the barbecue as much as possible, as it means less mess in the kitchen, and this salad lends itself perfectly to that.