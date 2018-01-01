Barbecue aubergine salad
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
These wonderful vegetables are at their best in summer. The salad is topped with pomegranate which, although imported, adds wonderful flavour and colour. Molasses is also a favourite of mine. Combine it with thick Greek yoghurt to make a beautifully smooth dressing with a bit of tang. I am a fan of using the barbecue as much as possible, as it means less mess in the kitchen, and this salad lends itself perfectly to that.
Ingredients
Dressing
|½ cup
|Basil, chopped
|½ cup
|Greek yoghurt
|1 Tbsp
|Pomegranate molasses
Directions
- First make the dressing by combining all the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper and refrigerate until needed.
- Preheat barbecue to a medium heat. Pour 25ml oil on to the hot plate.
- Add the aubergine and cook for 5 minutes, or until soft. Remove and set aside.
- Add the remaining oil then the onion, garlic, chilli, peppers, courgettes, beans and tomatoes.
- Toss every 2 minutes and cook until slightly charred and golden and just cooked through.
- Add the aubergine back for the last 2 minutes to combine. Adjust seasoning.
- Serve on a platter. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and drizzle over the dressing.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/10403/Barbecue-aubergine-salad/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
ratsgirl05added 1746 days ago
This sounds so good. On my must try list. Beginning of the week and already have a shopping list to get tomorrow!!!
Join the conversation