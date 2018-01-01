Roast spiced duck legs with fresh cherries and duck jus
( SERVES 6 )
Photo by Elizabeth Clarkson
Ingredients
|6
|Duck legs
|2 Tbsp
|Flour
|1 Tbsp
|Ground ginger
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Onion, small, finely chopped
|6 cm
|Fresh ginger
|500 ml
|Chicken stock
|1
|Thyme leaves
|250 g
|Fresh cherries, pitted
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 160C.
- Cut excess fat from the duck legs, then dust each one with a mixture of flour, ginger, salt and pepper.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the duck until it is a rich brown.
- Lift the legs out and place in a roasting pan. Pour off some of the fat, then add the onion.
- Peel the ginger and slice into thin strips. Add to the pan.
- Once the onion has softened, add the stock and thyme leaves and bring to a simmer. Tip this mixture over the duck, then cover the pan with foil and place in the oven.
- Allow the duck to cook for at least an hour. (The dish can be prepared 24 hours ahead up to this point, but refrigerate it once it has cooled.)
- When you’re ready to serve, place the duck legs in a hot oven (200C) for 10-15 minutes to heat through and crisp the skin.
- Add the cherries 5 minutes before serving. Lift out the duck legs and place on a platter, then pour over the cherries.
- Skim fat from the pan and, if necessary, allow the juices to reduce on the stove top over a brisk heat, then pour over to moisten the duck.
marieschoferadded 1458 days ago
Did that for xmas the receipe is good but duck legs you find in NZ are not, ducks are probably killed too young, they have no taste whatsoever.
