Christmas pudding parfait
( SERVES 8 )
Photo by Fiona Anderson
Simplicity, tradition and taste all trapped in a gorgeous wafer. Crumble a 10cm Christmas pudding and soak it in brandy and rum to incorporate into the parfait.
Ingredients
|1
|Christmas pudding, a 10cm pudding, crumbled
|40 ml
|Brandy
|30 ml
|Dark rum
|1
|Oil spray, canola
|9
|Free-range egg yolks
|250 g
|Caster sugar
|1
|Orange, zest
|2 Tbsp
|Honey
|¼ cup
|Drambuie
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|700 ml
|Cream
Icecream wafers (makes 32, 7cm x 7cm wafers)
|60
|Unsalted butter, at room temperature
|90 g
|Soft brown sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Golden syrup
|1
|Free-range egg, large
|140 g
|Flour
|½ tsp
|Baking soda
Directions
- Crumble Christmas pudding into a large bowl and pour over brandy and rum.
- Spray 3 terrine moulds with canola spray, then line with baking paper.
- Whisk egg yolks until pale and thick with an electric mixer.
- Place caster sugar in a small pot with half a cup of water and bring to the boil. Continue to boil until syrup reaches 116C on a sugar thermometer.
- Remove from heat and slowly drizzle down the side of the mixing bowl on to the egg, while the mixer is running.
- Continue to whisk until mixture has cooled. Fold in orange zest, honey, Drambuie and vanilla.
- Whisk cream until a soft peak forms and fold gently into the egg mixture with a whisk until just combined.
- Pour parfait mixture evenly into terrine moulds and press Christmas pudding mix into each mould. Place in a freezer overnight to set. You can keep it in the freezer for up to 2 weeks at this point.
- When ready to use, remove parfait from moulds by dipping the mould into hot water for 5 to 10 seconds. Tip parfait upside down on a cutting board and remove mould and baking paper. Slice parfait into thick slices with a hot, sharp knife and sandwich each piece between 2 wafers. Serve immediately.
- To make the ice cream wafers, heat oven to 180C, place all ingredients into a mixing bowl and mix together until smooth. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper and, using a steel spatula, thinly and evenly spread mix over the baking paper. Bake for 5 to 6 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cut into 7cm x 7cm squares while wafers are still hot. Allow to cool completely before storing in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/10165/Christmas-pudding-parfait/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
