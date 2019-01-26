It’s Auckland anniversary weekend this weekend, not that you ever need a reason to gather together some friends for a relaxed dinner. With the evening’s so gorgeous for alfresco dining and an extra day off – why wouldn’t you! This menu is so simple but super impressive with lots of flavours popping. Radishes are a favourite of mine. My Dad’s boiled radishes are the best and I’ve used his dish as inspiration for a side dish to pair with the chicken. If you’re not a fan of radishes you can substitute them for baby potatoes.







