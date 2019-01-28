Lunchbox fillers
Forget soggy sandwiches and stale muesli bars. Kathy Paterson shares some lunchbox treats that will delight kids big and small.
Three more bites...
Fruit balls
Medjool dates combine with almonds, walnuts, oats and dried fruit to create these zesty treats.
Savoury cheese and bacon mini loaves
This mini twist on a Kiwi classic is delicious served warm or cold.
Beautiful bars
Oats, cinnamon and peanut butter combine to make these delectable treats.
http://www.bite.co.nz/hot-topics/whats-on/4064/Lunchbox-fillers/
Comments
Join the conversation