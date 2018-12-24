Throwing away food is throwing away cash. There is no excuse for tossing out leftovers from festive meals.

For one thing it’s cheaper than ordering in or rushing off to the supermarket burning fuel and probably spending way too much on more festive fun food — some of which will probably be leftover too.

It’s easy creating enticing eats with leftovers. Tacos are always a winner: chopped cooked meat, crisp salad greens, avocado, a salsa and a little sour cream is all that’s required to fill a crispy corn shell. Leftover veg can be tossed with salad dressing or stir-fried with 90-second rice. Chopped ham is excellent in tossed salads, pasta dishes, stir-fries and frittatas — or sliced and barbecued with pineapple. If you’re up to cooking something special for your mid-morning break then add diced ham to cheese scones or muffins.

However, do handle your leftovers carefully. Don't leave them on the table all day tempting bugs to mingle and multiply. Cover and refrigerate as soon as possible — within an hour after serving is best. This is especially important for poultry which should be consumed within two days.

Happy cooking.

American salsa for cold chicken

An excellent sauce for leftovers. Best with cooked poultry or pork. Great topped with sliced avocado, taco chips and sour cream. Makes about 2 cups.

400g can whole tomatoes

1-2 chillies, seeded and diced

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

1 large shallot, diced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon each: red wine vinegar, sugar

extra virgin olive oil