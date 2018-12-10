For times when you want to go back to basics and make it easy.

This baked tart shell can be made several days in advance and stored in an airtight container. If it becomes soft, put it back into a 200C oven for a few minutes to crisp up, but be careful it doesn’t burn.

For the tart (serves 6)

500g sweet short pastry (use a brand made with butter)

400g sour cream

500g strawberries, hulled

1 ½ cups strawberry jam

Heat the oven to 200C.

Above and below: Roll the pastry out on a lightly floured surface and line a round loose-bottomed 23cm diameter tart tin and cover with foil. then fill with rice or baking beans and place in the oven for about 20 minutes or until well browned.

Above and below: Remove from the oven, cool completely and remove from the tin. Once cool, spread the sour cream over the base.

Above and below: Place strawberries, pointed side up, side by side to fill the tart then gently melt the jam over moderate heat and brush it all over the strawberries and pastry so there are no gaps. Place in the fridge for 1 hour, then serve in wedges.