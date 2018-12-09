I remember as a child the lucky one would get the coin and the not so lucky one would get the button in Mum's Christmas pudding. Clearly, though, I wasn’t that lucky – apparently, if you get the button you don't get married! Far be it from me to wax lyrical around all things marital. All I know is that from my marriage I did receive a beautiful daughter.

But back to puddings, let me tell you that my Mum’s Christmas pudding is a showstopper; her rum sauce is sensational and goes well with everything, even granola! The tiramisu we serve at Giraffe, it is indeed another showstopper. We make it in the traditional manner inspired by a recent trip to Italy with my head chef Rob Hope-Ede. Clearly it's a good day – we’re sharing some of our closely guarded secrets.



