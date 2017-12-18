From a special icecream bombe to festive tarts where cashews and oatmeal replace butter and flour

1 Christmas chocolate roulade

This pavlova-like mixture is rolled around a filling of Christmas mincemeat and whipped cream. It can be frozen for up to 2 months.



2 Christmas fruit tarts

This pastry uses cashews as a source of fat and honey for sweetening, with oatmeal to hold it all together. It tastes great raw and you could chill it in the fridge and use it that way, but baking adds crunch.

This cheesecake can be frozen for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Great served topped with fresh berries.



These little mouthfuls are a play on the jam drop. Grated apple will moisten and add flavour to the mincemeat. Add 1-2 Tbsp of brandy to the mincemeat if you are using store bought.



A simple shortcake is given a festive touch. It is delicious served warm with icecream or custard, and equally as good served cold the next day, dusted with icing sugar for a picnic.



Store bought ice cream, crushed fruit mince pies and a (store bought if you want) sponge cake combine to make a special dessert, a Christmas take on a bombe alaska. It is served with an indulgent strawberry martini sauce.



