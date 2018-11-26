I’ve been away but not out of the kitchen. I’ve been cooking my way through a new book. Four months of fat and sugar have left their toll, thus the yoga mat now has pride of place in the lounge and the cake that once accompanied coffee has been replaced with my teff seed bread. Coffee though, remains.



Teff grain, quaintly known as lovegrass, is the staple grain of Ethiopia. It contains high levels of fatless protein, providing two-thirds of the protein eaten by the local people. It’s also accredited by Ethiopia’s athletes as providing them with the unbounding energy and health that sees them succeed at long-distance running. Calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron and vitamin C are also packed into this tiny poppyseed-sized grain.



Like quinoa and flaxseed before it, teff is quickly climbing the cult ladder in the super-food stakes — but it comes at a price. Teff’s yield is lower than wheat per hectare, but its increasing vibrant health status will no doubt be played out at the checkout for consumers.



Teff can be cooked like rice and quinoa and turned into one-bowl salads, though I found including it in this seriously delicious one-rise, Vogel’s-like bread is a great way to add it and other seeds to your diet. Soak the seeds overnight in cold water to activate them so we can absorb more of the nutrients and bake up two substantial loaves of health-laden bread. When toasted, it is super-delicious with lemon honey.

Once baked, slice thickly and place in a plastic bag and freeze. Slices can be easily separated and toasted.