Is it a courgette or is it a zucchini? I’ve conducted an extensive study in the last couple of weeks and my research has shown that it doesn’t matter what I call them, my daughter refuses to eat them. I think she recalls the great zucchini/courgette glut of 2010, when I was shoving them into as many baby-friendly purees as I could.

To grow your own courgettes is to be able to eat them young and beautiful (unless you go away for a weekend and realise they’ve turned into the vegetable version of Elvis during the Vegas years). If you’re buying them, look for young, slim and shiny courgettes with unblemished skin. Buying fruit and vegetables is one of the few times in life that it’s ok to be lookist and ageist. Embrace it.