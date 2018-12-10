This pav can be filled and frozen for up to one month. Garnish with fresh berries when ready to serve.

Fruit mince, ground almonds, vanilla essence and coconut – these four-ingredient treats are made in a moment.

Individual pavlovas can be cooked up to a week in advance and stored in an airtight container, the cream and fruit topping added just before serving.





Another easy make-ahead dessert. Choose gluten-free biscuits for the base.



Made from a can of black beans, this cake is not too sweet but deliciously chocolatey and looks spectacular piled high with fresh berries. And no, you can't tell the beans are in there.

So the gluten-free traditionalist doesn't have to go without.

Nothing beats a spectacular dessert, and this strawberry layer cake is wonderfully decadent. Set aside time the day before to make and build the cake, so you can relax on the day.