Transform a simple meal, barbecue or snack with one of these super tasty sides that use the delicious last of the warm weather produce.

Great with a Mexican meal and barbecued chilli chicken.

This spicy, smoky salsa makes a flavoursome sauce for a cooked dish and also a fresh snack with corn chips.

Pickled watermelon rind, the fresh flesh and basil for a sweet, cooling accompaniment to barbecued meat and fish.

Use the last of the sweetcorn, slightly char on the barbecue and combine with red onion, capsicum and basil to serve with meats, chicken or pan-fried salmon.

Get them before they're gone ... sweet peaches, tomatoes, basil and chilli. A perfect salsa to pop on a cheese and charcuterie platter for drinks with friends.